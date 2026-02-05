Organic Wine Market To Reach US$ 30.06 Billion By 2033 Driven By Health-Conscious Consumption, Sustainability-Focused Viticulture, And Strong Millennial & Gen Z Demand Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global organic wine market is experiencing rapid, mainstream growth, driven by consumer health awareness and sustainability. The market is defined by increasing organic vineyard land (562,000 hectares) and strong demand from Millennials/Gen Z, with red organic wine leading in revenue.

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global organic wine market was valued at US$ 12.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 30.06 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The surging demand for organic wine is being matched by a historic and substantial expansion in global production capabilities. Recent data reveals that the total organic vineyard area worldwide now covers an impressive 562,000 hectares, with Europe alone accounting for the vast majority-over 490,000 hectares. This dominant concentration highlights Europe's critical role in the organic wine market, where it controls more than 79% of the market's revenue. Such a significant supply-side investment reflects a proactive response by producers to meet the growing consumer appetite for organic wines.

Request Sample Pages:

Leading European countries like France, Spain, and Italy are at the forefront of this expansion. France boasts 157,358 hectares dedicated to organic vineyards, Spain follows closely with 149,934 hectares, and Italy contributes 127,638 hectares. These countries serve as powerhouses in the organic wine industry, underpinning the continent's leadership and illustrating their commitment to scaling organic production. This readiness to supply the market extends beyond just land allocation-it is part of a comprehensive infrastructure designed to support increasing demand.

The Rise of "Organic Plus" and Its Impact on the Market in 2025

A paramount trend shaping the organic wine market in 2025 is the emergence of "organic plus," where leading producers are going beyond traditional organic certifications to adopt more rigorous credentials such as Regenerative Organic Certification. This evolution reflects a deeper commitment to holistic sustainability practices that encompass environmental stewardship, social equity, and animal welfare.

This movement towards "organic plus" resonates strongly with the market's core demographic drivers-Millennial and Gen Z consumers. These younger generations are particularly attuned to health and environmental concerns, and they prioritize brands that transparently demonstrate their commitment to these values. For them, simply being organic is no longer sufficient; they demand verifiable proof that products contribute positively to the planet and society.

As a result, verifiable sustainability is rapidly becoming a non-negotiable standard for maintaining market relevance and fueling future growth. Producers who fail to meet these elevated expectations risk losing touch with a significant and growing segment of the market. Conversely, those who successfully integrate "organic plus" principles into their operations are likely to gain a competitive edge, attract loyal customers, and contribute to shaping the future trajectory of the organic wine industry.

Competitive Landscape of the Organic Wine Market in 2024

The competitive landscape of the organic wine market in 2024 is characterized by strategic positioning and a distinct divide between premium luxury offerings and mass-market accessibility. At the higher end of the spectrum, brands are increasingly leveraging elite credentials to differentiate themselves and appeal to discerning consumers who value exclusivity and sustainability. A notable milestone in this premium segment was achieved by Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, which earned the prestigious Regenerative Organic Certified status on November 15, 2024.

The vibrancy and competitiveness of the organic wine market are further illustrated by the scale and significance of industry events. The upcoming Millésime Bio 2025 trade fair, one of the world's largest organic wine exhibitions, is expected to feature around 1,500 exhibitors. This event draws a global audience of buyers, producers, and industry stakeholders, all competing for visibility and market share.

The global base of organic wine producers is estimated to range between 1,500 and 2,000 dedicated wineries, highlighting a substantial and growing community committed to organic viticulture. This diverse producer landscape encompasses both well-established premium brands and emerging players targeting broader consumer segments.

Favorable Consumer Behavior Driving Growth in the Organic Wine Market

Favorable consumer behavior stands as the primary force driving the rapid expansion of the organic wine market, with demand deeply rooted in evolving health and sustainability values. Modern consumers are increasingly conscious about the origins and contents of the products they purchase, actively seeking transparency and cleaner labels. This shift represents a clear move away from conventional wine products toward those perceived as healthier and more environmentally responsible.

This change in consumer preferences is clearly reflected in broader consumption patterns, particularly in key growth markets such as the United States. In 2024, the U.S. wine market is projected to reach a consumption volume of 33.3 million hectoliters, with an increasing share of that volume dedicated to organic wine options. This growth highlights the rising acceptance and popularity of organic wines among American consumers, who are becoming more discerning about the health and environmental impact of their choices.

Dominance of the Off-Trade Sales Channel in the Organic Wine Market

The off-trade sales channel, which includes supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms, stands as the undisputed leader in the distribution of organic wine, capturing over 66% of the market share. This dominance is driven by a fundamental shift in consumer purchasing habits, with more people opting to buy wine for home consumption rather than drinking out. The convenience and comfort of enjoying wine at home have become powerful motivators, as reflected in projections for 2025 that estimate at-home still wine consumption will reach a staggering 17.6 billion liters.

The ongoing digital revolution has significantly accelerated this shift toward the off-trade channel, especially through e-commerce platforms. Online wine sales are expanding rapidly, fueled by consumers' increasing comfort with digital shopping and the convenience of home delivery. It is projected that by 2029, the number of online wine shoppers will surpass 266 million globally, highlighting the scale of this transformation.

Further emphasizing this move to online purchasing, a 2024 consumer survey revealed that 46% of buyers reported purchasing products directly through social media platforms. This new buying behavior showcases how social media has become a vital marketplace and marketing tool for organic wine brands, enabling them to reach and engage with consumers more effectively.

Europe's Commanding Position in the Organic Wine Market

Europe's dominant position in the organic wine market is the outcome of a well-established and deeply integrated framework that combines supportive policies, advanced production infrastructure, and a high level of consumer awareness. This comprehensive ecosystem has positioned Europe as the global leader in organic wine production, with a vast organic vineyard area exceeding 490,000 hectares spread across the continent.

A key factor underpinning Europe's leadership is the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable farming. The CAP offers financial incentives and subsidies that encourage farmers to adopt environmentally friendly practices, including organic viticulture. These policies help reduce the financial risks associated with transitioning to organic farming, making it more accessible and attractive to producers.

The scale of production in Europe is truly immense. Italy stands out as a powerhouse, with 82,593 organic producers and nearly 24,000 organic processors dedicated to organic agriculture, including wine production. France also holds a significant place in the market, boasting 5,835 certified organic wine estates that contribute to the country's reputation as a leader in quality organic wines. Estimates for 2024 indicate that the number of dedicated organic wine producers across Europe exceeds 1,000, highlighting the widespread adoption of organic practices in the wine industry.

Global Organic Wine Market Major Players:



Beckmen Vineyards

Bonterra Organic Vineyards

Concha y Toro

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Forlorn Hope Wines

Grgich Hills Estate

Inglenook

King Estate Winery

Long Meadow Ranch

Melville Winery

Sokol Blosser Winery

Tablas Creek Vineyard

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos

Vina Maipo

Vina Maycas del Limari

Vina Palo Alto Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Packaging



Cans

Bottles Others

By Type



Organic Red Wine Organic White Wine

By Distribution Channel



On-Trade Off-Trade

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

For more information about this report visit:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: