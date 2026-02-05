ECO IMPACT 2026 Welcomes Wiq Technologies Inc. As A Gold Sponsor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As we prepare to bring environmental professionals, leaders, and innovators together for ECO IMPACT 2026, taking place on February 19-20, at The Westin Calgary, we are pleased to welcome WiQ Technologies Inc. as our Gold Sponsor and Cocktail Hour Sponsor of this year's event.



Their support helps us continue to deliver meaningful conversations, forward-thinking ideas, and impactful programming for Canada's environmental workforce.



ECO IMPACT 2026 is more than a conference. It's a national gathering focused on the future of environmental work, featuring cutting‐edge research, skill-building sessions, networking opportunities, and insights from some of the most innovative organizations in the sector.



About WiQ's Contribution to the Industry

While WiQ offers a compliance-based software solution that digitizes and streamlines waste documentation and tracking, their presence at ECO IMPACT 2026 is about more than technology. It's about contributing to conversations that move the environmental workforce forward.

Their sponsorship helps us bring together:

- Cross‐sector professionals

- New and emerging environmental practitioners

- Industry leaders

- Researchers and innovators

- All united in advancing skills, solutions, and strategies for the future.



Championing Innovation at ECO IMPACT 2026

One of the highlights of this year's program is the Innovation Stage, where industry experts and emerging leaders will share fresh ideas and practical applications shaping the future of environmental practice.

We're excited to feature Megan Macadam, Director of WiQ Technologies Inc., who will be presenting on Day 1 at the Innovation Stage. Her session,

“Traceability in Action with WiQ: Where Products and Waste Find Their Right Place,” will explore how digital traceability is evolving and how organizations are applying real-time data to improve accuracy, compliance, and environmental outcomes.



Join Us at ECO IMPACT 2026 on February 19-20, at The Westin Calgary

We're looking forward to an inspiring, energizing, and insight‐rich event. From keynotes and panel discussions to awards and networking, ECO IMPACT 2026 will once again bring Canada's environmental community together to celebrate progress and explore what's next.

Register today: