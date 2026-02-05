China Aerospace Science And Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (Expace Technology Co., Ltd.) Competitive Analysis Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ExPace Technology Co., Ltd. offers significant market opportunities through its strong financial health, robust R&D capabilities, and high launch reliability. Its focus on the reusability and manufacturing of launch vehicles, particularly the Tianlong series, positions it well in the aerospace market.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.) Competitive Analysis" company profile from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.).

Features



Key Performance Indicator Analysis



Company Financial Health



Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability



Company Research & Development Capabilities



Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Tianlong multi-stage launch vehicle family

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Research Methodology

KPI Definitions

China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co. Ltd. (Expace Technology Co. Ltd.)

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Key Performance Indicator Analysis

List of Tables

Table 1: Expace KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart

Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart

Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart

Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart

Table 7: Expace Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications

Table 8: Expace Launch Details With Number of Satellites Deployed and Lost

Table 9: Expace Financial Funding Data (2016-2025)

Table 10: Expace's Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (December 15, 2025)

Table 11: Expace's Reasons for the Launch Failure (December 15, 2025)

Table 12: Expace's Total Launches (December 15, 2025)

Table 13: Expace KPI Scores

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Expace KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: Expace Ownership Structure

Exhibit 3: Expace Launch Vehicle Portfolio

Exhibit 4: Kuaizhou-1A Launch Process

Exhibit 5: Expace's Kuaizhou-1A Full Launch Vehicle Process

Exhibit 6: Kuaizhou-1Ar Hot Fire Test

Exhibit 7: Kuaizhou-1Ar Launch Process

Exhibit 8: Expace Total Launches (December 15, 2025)

Exhibit 9: Expace Patent Filing Portfolio Chart

Exhibit 10: Expace Patents Granted by Year

Exhibit 11: Expace KPI Radar Chart

