Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Aerospace Science And Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (Expace Technology Co., Ltd.) Competitive Analysis Report


2026-02-05 10:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ExPace Technology Co., Ltd. offers significant market opportunities through its strong financial health, robust R&D capabilities, and high launch reliability. Its focus on the reusability and manufacturing of launch vehicles, particularly the Tianlong series, positions it well in the aerospace market.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.) Competitive Analysis" company profile from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.).

Features

  • Key Performance Indicator Analysis
    • Company Financial Health
    • Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
    • Company Research & Development Capabilities
    • Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
    • Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
  • Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Tianlong multi-stage launch vehicle family

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Research Methodology
  • KPI Definitions
  • China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co. Ltd. (Expace Technology Co. Ltd.)
  • Launch Vehicle Portfolio
  • Key Performance Indicator Analysis

List of Tables
Table 1: Expace KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: Expace Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: Expace Launch Details With Number of Satellites Deployed and Lost
Table 9: Expace Financial Funding Data (2016-2025)
Table 10: Expace's Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (December 15, 2025)
Table 11: Expace's Reasons for the Launch Failure (December 15, 2025)
Table 12: Expace's Total Launches (December 15, 2025)
Table 13: Expace KPI Scores

List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Expace KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: Expace Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Expace Launch Vehicle Portfolio
Exhibit 4: Kuaizhou-1A Launch Process
Exhibit 5: Expace's Kuaizhou-1A Full Launch Vehicle Process
Exhibit 6: Kuaizhou-1Ar Hot Fire Test
Exhibit 7: Kuaizhou-1Ar Launch Process
Exhibit 8: Expace Total Launches (December 15, 2025)
Exhibit 9: Expace Patent Filing Portfolio Chart
Exhibit 10: Expace Patents Granted by Year
Exhibit 11: Expace KPI Radar Chart

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05022026004107003653ID1110701445



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search