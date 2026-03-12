Ulta Beauty Stock Slips After-Hours On Disappointing FY26 Guidance, Q4 Profit Miss



Shares of cosmetics chain store Ulta Beauty (ULTA) fell 8% in extended trading hours on Thursday after the company put forth fiscal year 2026 earnings guidance that was below Wall Street expectations.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net sales growth of between 6% and 7%, and diluted earnings per share of $28.05 to $28.55, below a Wall Street estimate of $28.58, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Capital expenditure is expected to be $400 million to $450 million, in line with the $434.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Q4 Numbers

The company's Q4 net sales came in at $3.90 billion, marking a growth of about 12% due to increased comparable sales, addition of new stores and acquisition of British retailer Space NK. This exceeds an expected $3.82 billion.

However, diluted earnings per share came in at $8.01, below an estimated $8.04.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $424.2 million, and merchandise inventories of $2.2 billion

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ULTA stock rose from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'normal' to 'extremely high' levels.

According to data from Koyfin, 17 of 28 analysts covering ULTA rate it 'Buy' or higher, while nine rate it 'Hold', and two have a 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell' rating. The average 12-month price target on the stock is $701.50, representing a potential upside of about 12%.

A Stocktwits user now sees the stock diving as low as $400.

Another dismissed Q4 as a“terrible quarter.”

ULTA stock has gained nearly 90% over the past 12 months.

