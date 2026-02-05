A Major Advance In Complex Spinal Surgery: Saudi German Hospital Dubai Ends 30 Years Of Suffering For Scoliosis Patient

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The Spinal Center athas achieved a significant medical milestone in complex spinal care, successfully performing a highly advanced spinal deformity correction on a patient who had lived with severe, neglected scoliosis for more than three decades.

The condition, which developed during childhood, had progressively evolved into a rigid structural deformity of the spine, resulting in chronic pain, restricted mobility, and long-term physical limitations that profoundly affected the patient's quality of life.

This case extended well beyond conventional corrective procedures. Decades of progression had caused the spinal curvature to become structurally rigid, placing the condition among the most technically demanding scenarios in spinal surgery. Such cases require exceptional surgical expertise, meticulous planning, and strict adherence to internationally recognized standards of care.

Led by Professor Hazem Farid, Consultant Spine Surgeon, the multidisciplinary team implemented an advanced surgical protocol aimed at releasing the rigid deformity and restoring the body's natural axial alignment while minimizing neurological risk.

The three-and-a-half-hour procedure employed spinal osteotomy, a specialized technique used to reshape and realign solidified vertebrae with high precision. To safeguard neurological function, the surgical team utilized state-of-the-art intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM), providing continuous, real-time assessment of nerve signals throughout the procedure and ensuring the highest standards of surgical safety.

The results were evident within hours of surgery. The patient was able to stand with a corrected posture and walk independently, marking the end of a prolonged period of pain and physical restriction. Beyond the physical correction, the successful outcome also delivered a profound psychological benefit, restoring confidence, mobility, and independence.

This achievement highlights the advanced capabilities of Saudi German Hospital Dubai in managing complex spinal conditions and reinforces its role as a regional reference center for high-complexity specialty surgeries. By combining specialized expertise with cutting-edge surgical technology, the hospital continues to contribute to Dubai's growing reputation as a leading destination for advanced and sophisticated healthcare.