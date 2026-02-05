Montreal CMA: Late 2025 Downturn Persists Into Early 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) L'ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of January 2026. The most recent market statistics for theare based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Highlights



In January 2026, 2,364 residential transactions were completed in the Montreal CMA, a decline of 15 per cent compared to January 2025.

By property type, plexes were the exception, posting 263 sales (+7 per cent). Single-family homes (1,152 sales) saw a 17 per cent drop, while condominiums (944 sales) declined by 18 per cent.

By geographic market, Vaudreuil-Soulanges stood out with sales edging up by +3 per cent. Other major sectors posted decreases ranging from 13 per cent on the South Shore to 28 per cent in Laval.

On the supply side, the number of single-family homes and plexes listed in the CMA remained relatively stable (+1 per cent). The number of condominiums for sale, however, surged by 18 per cent, pushing supply slightly above its historical 10-year average.

Market conditions have stabilized in recent months. Despite slower sales, the time required to sell the single-family home inventory remains below the historical average, thus maintaining the clear advantage enjoyed by sellers. The condominium market on the Island of Montreal shows signs of rebalancing, though remaining favourable to sellers in other major sectors.

Prices continued to rise across all three property categories. The median price of single-family homes reached $615,000 (+4 per cent), while that of condominiums rose to $428,000 (+2 per cent). Plexes saw the largest increase at 8 per cent, posting a median price of $841,800. Finally, the average number of days on the market dropped for each of the three categories: down to 50 days for single-family homes, 66 days for plexes and 67 days for condominiums.



Quotations

“January's data confirms the gradual weakening of sales observed in late 2025 in the Montreal area. This slowdown is due to a combination of factors, namely a continuing shortage of properties for sale, particularly single-family homes, and a high level of unaffordability limiting the purchasing power of some households. Despite this moderation in activity, the scarcity of properties continues to support prices, particularly for plexes, and to keep the market generally favourable to sellers. However, the condominium segment is showing clearer signs of rebalancing,” explains Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“The stabilization of interest rates, recently confirmed by the Bank of Canada, makes the market more predictable for buyers and may gradually revive previously postponed purchasing plans, without, however, eliminating the ongoing issues related to supply and affordability,” adds Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.









