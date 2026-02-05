Relationalai Recognized In The Gartner® 2026 Magic Quadranttm For Decision Intelligence Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RelationalAI-evaluated alongside 16 other vendors- has the only platform built as a Snowflake Data Cloud-native Decision Intelligence Platform in this assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI today announced it has been included in the inaugural Gartner® 2026 Magic QuadrantTM for Decision Intelligence Platforms.

RelationalAI views this report as a defining moment that formalizes decision intelligence as its own enterprise software category. Enterprises are under increasing pressure to use AI for critical business decisions, yet most struggle to translate data and models into decisions that can be executed, governed, and implemented at scale. The company believes that as organizations move beyond experimentation with AI, decision intelligence is emerging as the foundation for delivering measurable business outcomes.

Gartner defines decision intelligence platforms (DIPs) as software to create decision-centric solutions that support, augment, and automate decision making of humans or machines, powered by the composition of data, analytics, knowledge, and AI. Common features of DIPs include techniques for rules, machine learning, graphs, optimization, and agentic decision making, and more.

“We're delighted to be included in this Gartner® 2026 Magic QuadrantTM in its inaugural year, only 13 months after the general availability of our solution as a Snowflake Native Application,” said Molham Aref, Founder and CEO of RelationalAI.“As one of the report's analysts, Carlie Idoine wrote in this LinkedIn post, 'Critical business decision models cannot be affordably managed across disconnected platforms and processes.' We are proud to have deeply integrated our Decision Intelligence capabilities with the leading platform for Business Intelligence, bringing together DI and BI platforms for the first time. We believe this deep integration, along with the combination of rich semantics based on relational knowledge graphs and neuro-symbolic reasoners for rules, graph, predictive, and prescriptive reasoning, uniquely differentiates us relative to legacy alternatives created before the emergence of modern AI and data clouds.”

RelationalAI recently previewed new capabilities to specialize open LLMs for specific data & semantic estates, AI agents for semantic modeling, and an analyst-friendly interface to visualize data and semantics together. RelationalAI believes that the addition of these capabilities reduces time to value and speeds up the adoption of Decision Intelligence in the enterprise.

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI brings enterprise decision intelligence natively into the AI Data Cloud. Powered by rich semantic models, advanced reasoners, and context-enhanced LLMs, RelationalAI provides agents that understand your business and drive measurable ROI – all without moving data from where it already is. Our goal: AI that can help run a company, not just chat about it. Learn more at relational.

