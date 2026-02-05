Netizens React As Elon Musk Says 'Money Can't Buy Happiness' After $800 Billion Net Worth Milestone

Elon Musk stirred online debate after posting on X that money cannot buy happiness, shortly after becoming the first person to surpass $800 billion in net worth.

His post, ending with a sad emoticon, quickly went viral as netizens responded with jokes, personal reflections, and commentary about wealth, stress, and life satisfaction.

Some users argued that financial security reduces stress but does not guarantee happiness, while others humorously asked Musk to share part of his fortune.

Several netizens said money can purchase comfort and stability but cannot guarantee emotional fulfillment, meaningful relationships, or peace of mind in daily life.

Others encouraged Musk to find happiness through personal relationships and philanthropy, saying long-term fulfillment often comes from helping others rather than accumulating wealth.

The discussion gained traction globally, with many users noting it is easier to philosophize about happiness when financial pressures like rent and bills are already covered.

According to business reports, Musk's wealth surged after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence company xAI in a massive deal that significantly boosted his personal fortune.

Musk continues to lead major ventures including SpaceX, Tesla, and several AI and technology projects, keeping him at the center of global discussions on innovation and wealth.

The online reaction shows that even historic wealth milestones cannot settle the long-running debate about whether money truly brings happiness in modern life.