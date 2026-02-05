403
Australian FM Defends Invitation to Israeli President Amid Criticism
(MENAFN) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Thursday defended the decision to invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the country, despite mounting criticism and calls for his arrest.
Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Wong said Herzog’s visit is intended to show support for Australia’s Jewish community following the Bondi Beach terror attack in December, which left 15 people dead and 42 injured.
Herzog is scheduled to arrive for a four-day state visit on Sunday, even as unease grows within the Labor Party over the invitation.
Wong emphasized that the government had considered legal guidance regarding Australia’s obligations under international law before extending the invitation. “We always consider legal advice in relation to our obligations,” she said.
“I’d make the point we have invited him. The community asked for President Herzog to visit, and he’s been invited by the Governor-General at the request of the Prime Minister,” she added.
In related comments, visiting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that Germany has a historical responsibility to ensure Israel’s existence and security but affirmed that Germany respects the jurisdiction of international courts.
