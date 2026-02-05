403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Severe Ice Brings Flights to Standstill at Berlin’s Main Airport
(MENAFN) Severe icing conditions brought all outbound flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport to a halt on Thursday morning, after rapidly freezing rain made aircraft de-icing operations impossible, according to officials.
Airport authorities confirmed the suspension of departures, stating on the airport’s website: “No takeoffs are currently taking place at BER due to weather conditions.” In addition to grounded departures, a number of arriving flights were also called off.
Travelers were warned to prepare for widespread cancellations and lengthy delays. Passengers were advised to check directly with their airlines for updates before making their way to the airport.
Weather authorities issued alerts for Berlin, warning of extremely slippery conditions caused by freezing rain and ice accumulation. The public was urged to exercise maximum caution, avoid unnecessary trips outdoors, and limit car travel due to serious safety concerns.
The hazardous weather also disrupted public transportation across the city. Several subway lines experienced service interruptions on aboveground sections, while multiple commuter rail routes were affected as well.
Rail operators reported knock-on effects across the national network, with delays and cancellations, particularly impacting high-speed train services running between Berlin and Hannover.
Airport authorities confirmed the suspension of departures, stating on the airport’s website: “No takeoffs are currently taking place at BER due to weather conditions.” In addition to grounded departures, a number of arriving flights were also called off.
Travelers were warned to prepare for widespread cancellations and lengthy delays. Passengers were advised to check directly with their airlines for updates before making their way to the airport.
Weather authorities issued alerts for Berlin, warning of extremely slippery conditions caused by freezing rain and ice accumulation. The public was urged to exercise maximum caution, avoid unnecessary trips outdoors, and limit car travel due to serious safety concerns.
The hazardous weather also disrupted public transportation across the city. Several subway lines experienced service interruptions on aboveground sections, while multiple commuter rail routes were affected as well.
Rail operators reported knock-on effects across the national network, with delays and cancellations, particularly impacting high-speed train services running between Berlin and Hannover.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment