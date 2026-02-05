403
Investigation Reveals Details on Libyan Military Jet Crash
(MENAFN) Turkish officials have released additional information from the probe into a jet accident close to Ankara that involved a Libyan military delegation. The findings indicate that the flight crew experienced technical power problems and tried to turn back to the departure airport shortly before communication was lost.
The privately operated aircraft, which was transporting members of the Libyan military mission, went down on Dec. 23 near the Turkish capital. The crash claimed the lives of all eight people aboard, among them Libya’s chief of general staff, a number of high-ranking military figures, and three members of the flight crew.
According to Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, speaking to a news agency, the plane stayed in constant contact with air traffic control both prior to and following an emergency alert. During these exchanges, the crew notified controllers that the aircraft was suffering from an electrical malfunction.
Uraloglu explained that the pilots asked for clearance to return to the airport and transmitted a “PAN-PAN, PAN-PAN, PAN-PAN” call, which ranks just below the most severe aviation distress warning. After this transmission, air traffic controllers began assisting the flight, while the pilots attempted to manage the aircraft manually as onboard systems gradually shut down.
The minister added that all departures and arrivals at Esenboga Airport were suspended once the jet started its attempted return. While the crew never made a spoken “MAYDAY” call, they did activate the aircraft’s emergency transponder, a signal that was successfully picked up by air traffic controllers.
