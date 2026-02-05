403
Australian Police Charge Teen for Alleged Threat Against Herzog
(MENAFN) Australian Teen Charged Over Alleged Online Threat Against Israeli President
Australian authorities have charged a 19-year-old from Sydney over an alleged online death threat directed at Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of his upcoming visit to the country.
The man was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of using a carriage service to make a threat to kill a foreign head of state, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to reports citing the Australian Federal Police.
Herzog is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday for a four-day visit following an invitation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which came in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack.
Police said they began investigating the alleged threat on a social media platform in January and arrested the individual after executing a search warrant at his home.
The charge comes amid growing calls from activists and human rights groups to prevent Herzog from entering Australia, with some even demanding his arrest.
A UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry into the war in the Gaza Strip reported last year that Israel was committing genocide, citing comments made by Herzog following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, as evidence of genocidal intent.
