Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's King, Egyptian Military Chief Discuss Boosting Defense Ties

2026-02-05 07:53:23
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II met on Wednesday with Egyptian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa to discuss ways to strengthen military and defense cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting took place at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman and included Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

According to a royal court statement, the discussions focused on the longstanding fraternal ties between Jordan and Egypt, opportunities to enhance military collaboration, and key regional developments. Specific details regarding the timing or duration of Khalifa’s visit were not provided.

The meeting comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions, with US President Donald Trump having threatened military action against Tehran.

MENAFN05022026000045017281ID1110700305



