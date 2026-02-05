403
Netherlands Advisory Body Warns of Undermining Farming Goals
(MENAFN) A national advisory body in the Netherlands has concluded that current government measures are obstructing progress toward more sustainable agricultural practices, according to recent assessments.
The council stated that while authorities publicly support the transition to environmentally responsible farming, their policies do not consistently align with that objective. "The government wants to make agriculture more sustainable, so you can expect all policies to reflect that," said Rli chairman Jan Jacob van Dijk, according to reports. "However, we see that this isn't the case in practice."
Van Dijk highlighted a government-backed buyout program for livestock farmers designed to lower nitrogen emissions. Under this scheme, farmers are permitted to sell their animals and operations while keeping ownership of their land. He noted that in many cases, the land is later rented out to producers of crops such as potatoes and lilies.
"The result is that nitrogen emissions are reduced, but you get pesticides in return. That's also not good for nature," Van Dijk explained.
The council proposed reorganizing agricultural activities by clearly separating intensive, production-driven farming into regions that are better suited for it. It argued that environmental sustainability would be easier to manage if the state purchased land and helped intensive farmers located near sensitive natural areas move their operations elsewhere.
In addition, the advisory body emphasized that one of the main obstacles to sustainable agriculture is the steep cost of farmland. "This expensive land needs to generate sufficient revenue, and that encourages intensive use. Moreover, land is a good investment, so many farmers use it for retirement. The money they invest in land isn't invested in sustainability," said Van Dijk.
The council further asserted that government actions have played a significant role in driving agricultural land prices higher, thereby complicating efforts to promote long-term environmental sustainability.
