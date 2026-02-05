403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Leaked Email Shows Authenticity of Photo Connecting Ex- Duke of York
(MENAFN) An email attributed to Ghislaine Maxwell appears to support the authenticity of a widely shared photograph showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, then the duke of York, standing with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, who later accused him of sexual abuse, according to reports released on Wednesday.
The message surfaced as part of newly disclosed documents connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The email, dated 2015 and bearing the subject line "draft statement," was reportedly sent by a person identified as “G Maxwell” to Epstein.
In the message, Maxwell wrote: "In 2001 I was in London when ... (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family."
Giuffre’s family said the contents of the email demonstrated that she had been "vindicated."
Giuffre, who died in 2025, had accused Mountbatten-Windsor — the younger brother of King Charles III — of sexually assaulting her when she was underage. She died by suicide in April 2025.
The former prince has consistently denied all allegations. He has previously suggested that the photograph may have been manipulated and maintained that he never met Giuffre. In 2019, he stated that he could not have appeared in the image because he was at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking at the time.
"It truly does vindicate Virginia ... she was not lying this entire time," said Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother.
"It's a moment where we're really proud of our sister," he added.
The message surfaced as part of newly disclosed documents connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The email, dated 2015 and bearing the subject line "draft statement," was reportedly sent by a person identified as “G Maxwell” to Epstein.
In the message, Maxwell wrote: "In 2001 I was in London when ... (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family."
Giuffre’s family said the contents of the email demonstrated that she had been "vindicated."
Giuffre, who died in 2025, had accused Mountbatten-Windsor — the younger brother of King Charles III — of sexually assaulting her when she was underage. She died by suicide in April 2025.
The former prince has consistently denied all allegations. He has previously suggested that the photograph may have been manipulated and maintained that he never met Giuffre. In 2019, he stated that he could not have appeared in the image because he was at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking at the time.
"It truly does vindicate Virginia ... she was not lying this entire time," said Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother.
"It's a moment where we're really proud of our sister," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment