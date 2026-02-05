403
Large Fire at German Research Facility Delays Accelerator Milestone
(MENAFN) A large-scale fire at a scientific complex in western Germany has led officials to postpone, without a new date, the upcoming testing stage of a particle accelerator valued at billions of euros, according to statements released on Thursday.
The incident erupted in the early hours of the morning at a heavy-ion research center in the city of Darmstadt, prompting an extensive emergency response. Thick smoke rose high into the air and was visible from several kilometers away as firefighting teams rushed to the scene.
Emergency services were alerted at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT), as stated by authorities. Fire crews moved swiftly, deploying around 130 firefighters along with roughly 30 additional rescue workers to contain the blaze.
"Fortunately, we have no casualties so far," Wagner said.
Reports indicated that the fire tore through an industrial building on the site, setting offices and technical installations alight. The full extent of the damage has not yet been determined.
It remains uncertain how much impact the fire had on the Unilac linear accelerator, a heavy-ion accelerator that plays a crucial role in a much larger particle accelerator project currently under construction at the facility. This system is considered a core element of the new research infrastructure.
Officials overseeing science and research in the region described the incident as ” a black day," explaining that the testing phase originally scheduled for December can no longer proceed and has been delayed indefinitely. The ambitious project is intended to advance understanding of the fundamental structure of matter and the development of the universe, from the Big Bang through to modern times.
