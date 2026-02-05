2025 UK Black Friday Consumer Insights Report - Nearly Half Of United Kingdom Shoppers Increased Black Friday Spend Despite Weak November Retail Sentiment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major opportunities include leveraging instore exclusives and value online marketplaces to challenge Amazon's dominance during Black Friday. Additionally, understanding consumer spending despite inflation and identifying popular purchasing channels and product categories can offer strategic advantages.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK Black Friday 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The UK Black Friday 2025 report forms part of the analyst's Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Black Friday. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

The number of consumers who bought at least one item on discount during the Black Friday promotional period was broadly flat this year. This trend suggests that purchasing volumes are likely to be similar to those of last year. Despite signs that retail spending was low in November, nearly half of UK shoppers participating in Black Friday reported that they spent more during this discount period this year.

However, with inflation at 3.5% in November, much of this increase in spending can be attributed to rising prices rather than consumers indulging in significant purchases during the promotions.

Report Scope



The timing of the Autumn budget stalled consumer willingness to splurge this Black Friday

Instore exclusive deals dampened online spend on Black Friday High street retailers and value online marketplaces challenge Amazon's Black Friday dominance

Reasons to Buy



Identify the key retailers used by consumers to purchase products across various Black Friday categories, and what drives consumers to shop with these retailers.

Understand the impact Black Friday & Cyber Monday have on influencing consumers purchasing decisions.

Understand the popular channels used by consumers when shopping during the Black Friday period. Identify the products consumers purchased the most within each sector this year, and how this compares to 2024.

