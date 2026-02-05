2025 UK Black Friday Consumer Insights Report - Nearly Half Of United Kingdom Shoppers Increased Black Friday Spend Despite Weak November Retail Sentiment
Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK Black Friday 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The UK Black Friday 2025 report forms part of the analyst's Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Black Friday. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
The number of consumers who bought at least one item on discount during the Black Friday promotional period was broadly flat this year. This trend suggests that purchasing volumes are likely to be similar to those of last year. Despite signs that retail spending was low in November, nearly half of UK shoppers participating in Black Friday reported that they spent more during this discount period this year.
However, with inflation at 3.5% in November, much of this increase in spending can be attributed to rising prices rather than consumers indulging in significant purchases during the promotions.
Report Scope
- The timing of the Autumn budget stalled consumer willingness to splurge this Black Friday Instore exclusive deals dampened online spend on Black Friday High street retailers and value online marketplaces challenge Amazon's Black Friday dominance
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the key retailers used by consumers to purchase products across various Black Friday categories, and what drives consumers to shop with these retailers. Understand the impact Black Friday & Cyber Monday have on influencing consumers purchasing decisions. Understand the popular channels used by consumers when shopping during the Black Friday period. Identify the products consumers purchased the most within each sector this year, and how this compares to 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY FINDINGS
- Summary of Black Friday 2025 The key findings Trend insight - stores Trend insight - online Trend insight - alternative promotions
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- Buying dynamics Participation Barriers to purchase Financial wellbeing Black Friday spending Financial spending Purchase timing Impact on timing Impact on Christmas spend Purchasing recipients Research Online Research AI Research Retailer promotions Consumer attitudes Consumer preferences Online spending Black Friday & Cyber Monday statements Retailer selection Retailer ratings - grocers Retailer ratings - non-food retailer Retailer drivers by category
ELECTRICALS & TECHNOLOGY
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Spending Online spending Buying dynamics Amazon electricals Buying dynamics Amazon electricals
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Spending Online spending Buying dynamics
HEALTH & BEAUTY
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Online spending Buying dynamics
ENTERTAINMENT & LEISURE
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Spending Online spending Buying dynamics
HOMEWARES, FURNITURE & DIY
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Spending Online spending Buying dynamics
SPECIALITY FOOD & DRINK
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Spending Online spending Buying dynamics
MISCELLANEOUS PRODUCTS
- Buying dynamics Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Spending Online spending Buying dynamic
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment