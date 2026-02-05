403
Kremlin refuses to Comment on Macron Adviser’s Alleged Moscow Visit
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Thursday chose not to comment on reports suggesting that a senior diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron had traveled to Moscow.
Responding to questions from journalists about reports circulating in French media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian officials had noted that the Elysee Palace neither confirmed nor denied the claims surrounding the alleged visit.
“So, out of a sense of solidarity, we will not confirm or deny it either,” he said.
According to reports citing unnamed sources, Emmanuel Bonne—who has served as Macron’s diplomatic adviser since 2019—visited the Russian capital earlier this week and held talks with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
The reported trip comes as negotiations involving representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States continue in Abu Dhabi, aimed at ending the conflict that is approaching its fifth year later this month. With European countries largely sidelined from the current peace efforts, Macron has been among the strongest voices calling for renewed diplomatic engagement with Moscow.
Earlier this week, Macron told reporters that preliminary steps were underway to revive direct talks between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders last met in Moscow in 2022, shortly before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
In December, speaking after a European Union summit in Brussels, Macron said he believes "it will become useful again to talk to" Putin.
"I think that we, Europeans and Ukrainians, have a vested interest in finding a framework to properly re-engage in this discussion. Otherwise, we'll be talking amongst ourselves with negotiators who will then deal with the Russians alone. That's not ideal," Macron said.
