Azerbaijan Sentences Accused Armenian Citizen Arkadi Gukasyan To 20 Years' Imprisonment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The accused Armenian citizen Arkadi Gukasyan has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in accordance with the verdicts read out to the defendants in the trial of other Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

Despite that Gukasyan was charged with committing crimes punishable by life imprisonment and these charges were proven during the court investigation, the accused cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, since he has reached the age of 65 by the time of issuing the final court decision, i.e., the verdict.

The prosecutors defending the state prosecution also proposed sentencing the accused to 20 years' imprisonment.

The trial in the criminal case against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other crimes related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, has entered its final stage.