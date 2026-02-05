Iran-US Nuclear Talks To Be Held In Oman This Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will take place this week in Oman, Al Jazeera has reported.

Araghchi announced late on Wednesday that the talks are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday in Muscat, following earlier reports suggesting the meeting was in doubt amid disagreements over its format and venue.

“I am grateful to our Omani brothers for making all the necessary arrangements,” the foreign minister wrote on social media.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on social media that he had instructed the country's foreign minister to pursue“fair and equitable negotiations”.

Washington has confirmed that the United States will participate in high-level talks with Iran in Oman rather than Türkiye, as originally planned, according to a White House official quoted by The Associated Press.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington hoped the discussions would address a range of concerns beyond Iran's nuclear programme, including its ballistic missile activities, support for proxy networks across the region, and the treatment of its own people.

sa