CENTCOM Says U.S. Hit ISIS Targets In Five Syria Airstrikes

According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces carried out five airstrikes across Syria last week targeting Islamic State positions to sustain military pressure on the militant group.

Arab media reported the strikes occurred between January 27 and February 2, aiming to weaken ISIS operational networks and prevent the group's reorganization in conflict areas.

U.S. aircraft reportedly used around 50 precision-guided munitions, destroying ISIS communication centers, logistics facilities, and weapons depots used to support militant operations across Syria.

CENTCOM commander General Brad Cooper said the operation demonstrates continued U.S. commitment to preventing ISIS from regaining strength and threatening regional and international security.

He added that cooperation with coalition partners remains essential to ensure the long-term defeat of ISIS while supporting broader stability efforts across Syria and neighboring regions.

ISIS once controlled large areas in Syria and Iraq before being territorially defeated by coalition forces, though sleeper cells and militant networks still operate in remote regions.

International coalition forces continue periodic operations in Syria to disrupt ISIS remnants, amid ongoing concerns that instability could allow the group to rebuild operational capacity.