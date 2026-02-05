403
Australian Man Faces Prison Sentence for Threatening Israeli Leader
(MENAFN) Australian authorities have arrested a 19-year-old Sydney resident over an alleged digital death threat targeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog before his upcoming Australian tour, local outlets reported Thursday.
Law enforcement apprehended the suspect Wednesday on charges of utilizing a carriage service to threaten a foreign head of state's life, an Australian broadcasting agency reported, citing the Australian Federal Police (AFP). Conviction could result in a decade-long prison sentence.
The agency confirmed the targeted official was President Herzog, who is set to touch down in Australia Sunday for a four-day diplomatic visit following an invitation from Prime Minister AnthonyAlbanese in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack.
Investigators began examining the purported threat against Herzog posted on a social media platform in January, police disclosed.
Authorities detained the individual following the execution of a search warrant at a residential property Wednesday.
The criminal charge emerges as activist organizations and human rights advocates intensify campaigns demanding Australia deny Herzog entry, with some calling for his arrest upon arrival.
A UN Human Rights Council special commission investigating the Gaza Strip conflict concluded last year that Israel was perpetrating genocide, citing remarks made by Herzog after the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, as evidence of genocidal intent.
