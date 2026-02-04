Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Marietta, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cameron Cove offers single-family homes and resort-style amenities in the desirable East Cobb area

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Atlanta-area luxury home community, Cameron Cove, is coming soon to Marietta, Georgia. Located in the vibrant East Cobb area, Cameron Cove will feature single-family homes with flexible designs and access to resort-style amenities. Site work is underway at 1459 Belfair Drive in Marietta, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.

Cameron Cove will feature luxurious home designs offering 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to 3,366 square feet of living space. Homes will be priced from the upper $600,000s and will include options for basements, loft spaces, and additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.









Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Planned resort-inspired amenities within the community include a pool, outdoor kitchen, playground, and open green spaces. Cameron Cove is conveniently located near premier shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities, offering residents a vibrant and connected lifestyle. In addition, the community is assigned to one of Cobb County's most sought-after school districts, making it an ideal location for families.





"Cameron Cove will provide home shoppers with the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and connection in the highly desirable East Cobb area," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With expertly designed homes and resort-style amenities, this community represents a unique opportunity to enjoy an elevated lifestyle in Marietta."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Cameron Cove, call (888) 686-5542 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

