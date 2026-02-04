Tatiana Valerie Receives Supplier Of The Year Award From MPI Greater New York Chapter Marketing & Communications Team Earns Committee Of The Year

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tatiana Valerie receiving 2025 Supplier Of The Year Award at The Langham Hotel in New York. Photo by Michael Scott"Tatiana Valerie, founder of ApplePix Pro and Director of Marketing for the Meeting Professionals International Greater New York Chapter, has been named Supplier of the Year in recognition of her service, leadership, and contributions to the New York meetings and events community. The chapter's Marketing & Communications Committee, on which she serves, was also honored as Committee of the Year, celebrating the team's collective impact and volunteer dedication.

New York, NY - Feb 4, 2026 - Tatiana Valerie, founder of ApplePix Pro and Director of Marketing for the MPI Greater New York Chapter, has been named Supplier of the Year by Meeting Professionals International's Greater New York Chapter, recognizing her service, professionalism, and contributions to the regional meetings and events community.

The Supplier of the Year award is reserved for a supplier partner who goes beyond delivering services and instead helps strengthen the entire professional ecosystem. The honor recognizes leadership, reliability, collaboration, and a consistent commitment to supporting planners, venues, and fellow vendors with integrity and care.

For nearly two decades, Valerie has supported corporate and association events across New York City through photography, videography, and production services. In parallel with her studio work, she has volunteered her time to help shape the chapter's communications, educational initiatives, and member engagement efforts. Colleagues often describe her approach as thoughtful, solutions-oriented, and quietly dependable.

“I'm truly grateful,” Valerie said.“This recognition belongs just as much to the people I work alongside every day. MPI is built on community, and everything we accomplish happens because talented professionals choose to support each other.”

The evening brought additional celebration for the chapter's Marketing & Communications Committee, which received Committee of the Year. The team was recognized for elevating member storytelling, digital engagement, and educational programming throughout the year. Valerie shared the honor with fellow volunteers and leaders whose collaboration helped amplify the chapter's voice across the New York events industry.

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the world's largest global community for meeting and event professionals, with chapters that provide education, networking, and leadership opportunities. The Greater New York Chapter serves one of the most dynamic event markets in the world, connecting planners and suppliers who collectively shape thousands of events each year.

Valerie remains committed to continuing her volunteer work and to supporting the events community that has supported her career.“It's a privilege to give back to an industry that has given me so much,” she said.

About Tatiana Valerie:

Tatiana Valerie is a New York-based entrepreneur and media production professional. She leads ApplePix Pro, a boutique studio specializing in corporate event photography, videography, and production support for conferences, galas, and brand experiences.