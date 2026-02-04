Best Deals On 2026 Boy George & Culture Club Concert Tickets: Promo Code CITY10 Saves Big On Tampa, Hollywood FL, Las Vegas & More Dates!

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Save on 2026 Boy George & Culture Club concert tickets with promo code CITY10. Grab discounted seats, exclusive deals, and secure your spot for shows in Tampa, Hollywood FL, Las Vegas, and more tour dates."Score the best deals on 2026 Boy George & Culture Club concert tickets! Use promo code CITY10 to save big on shows in Tampa, Hollywood FL, Las Vegas, and more. Grab discounted seats, exclusive offers, and last-minute tickets. Don't miss your chance to see this iconic band live, enjoy unforgettable performances, and secure top seats at the lowest prices for all tour dates in 2026.

'80s new wave icons Boy George & Culture Club are back on the road in 2026 with a vibrant U.S. tour, delivering their timeless catalog of colorful hits like "Karma Chameleon," "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Miss Me Blind," and "It's a Miracle." Featuring Boy George's charismatic vocals, Roy Hay's guitar, Mikey Craig's bass, and Jon Moss on drums (with occasional guest performers), these shows promise nostalgic energy, flamboyant style, and high-energy performances in theaters, casinos, and resorts.

The 2026 tour kicks off in February with East Coast and Florida stops, followed by a special Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre in March. Demand is strong for these intimate yet electrifying concerts-especially in casino venues and major markets-making early ticket grabs essential to avoid sell-outs or price spikes.

CapitalCityTickets provides some of the best deals on verified resale 2026 Boy George & Culture Club tickets, often at lower prices than primary sellers for great seats like floor, orchestra, or balcony views. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant savings (typically 10% or more off eligible orders), unlocking massive value on these must-see pop/new wave events.

Highlighted 2026 Tour Dates & Venues

From official sources like boygeorgeandcultureclub, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation, key confirmed dates include:



February 18, 2026 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center (kickoff show with high-energy vibes)

February 19, 2026 – Hollywood, FL (Davie area) @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (close to Miami, perfect for South Florida fans)

February 21, 2026 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

February 22, 2026 – Danville, VA @ The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

February 25, 2026 – National Harbor, MD (near D.C.) @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

February 27, 2026 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

February 28, 2026 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (Sands Bethlehem)

March 18–29, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort (multi-night residency with "Boy George & Culture Club: Live in Las Vegas" – limited engagement, high demand!) Additional stops: Mount Pleasant MI, Gary IN, Ridgefield WA, Rancho Mirage CA, and more through spring (tour focuses on casino/theater circuits for intimate, seated experiences).

These venues offer excellent production, great sound, and a retro atmosphere ideal for singing along to Culture Club classics.

How to Score the Best Deals with Promo Code CITY10

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for "Boy George & Culture Club 2026," "Boy George tour," or specific dates/venues (e.g., Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, Hard Rock Live Hollywood FL, Venetian Theatre Las Vegas).Filter by show, seating (sort by lowest price for budget options or closer seats), and add to cart.Enter promo code CITY10 at checkout for automatic discounts.Complete your secure purchase-tickets delivered digitally or by mail, with a 100% buyer guarantee.

CapitalCityTickets sources verified resale inventory, often beating face-value prices for popular dates, and CITY10 boosts savings for groups or upgrades.

Tips for Maximum Savings & the Best Experience



Prioritize key dates: Tampa and Hollywood FL (Feb 18–19) are early tour highlights; Las Vegas residency (March) sells fast due to limited shows.

Casino venues offer perks: Many include dining/entertainment packages-great for a full night out.

Buy early: Resale prices rise closer to showtime; lock in now for current deals. Stay updated: Check boygeorgeandcultureclub/tour or Ticketmaster for any added dates or changes.

Boy George & Culture Club's 2026 tour is a celebration of '80s pop magic-don't miss the color and charisma! Head to CapitalCityTickets today, search your preferred date (like Tampa Seminole Hard Rock, Hollywood Hard Rock Live, or Las Vegas Venetian Theatre), and apply promo code CITY10 to save big on the best deals for discounted concert tickets now!