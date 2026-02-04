'Ade'nnsãda!, Where Night Never Falls' Comes Alive At Liwan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Liwan Design Studios and Labs has opened“Ade'nnsãda!, Where Night Never Falls...Initiating Contemporary Pan-African Dialogues Around Tapestry and the Masterpiece”, a compelling new exhibition and public programme running from February 1–28, 2026. Opening during Art Basel Qatar, the programme places Pan-African artistic thought at the centre of a global cultural moment.

Bringing together a visual art exhibition, a public talk, and a performance art presentation, Ade'nnsãda! reimagines the 'masterpiece' as a living practice shaped by material memory, oral traditions, and collective authorship. Through tapestry, text, and song, participating artists and practitioners activate embodied knowledge systems that challenge fixed notions of value, originality, and permanence.

“Ade'nnsãda! invites us to rethink the idea of the masterpiece beyond permanence and singular authorship,” said Aisha Nasser Al Sowaidi, Director of Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

“Through tapestry, performance, and song, the exhibition foregrounds Pan-African knowledge systems rooted in collectivity, memory, and transmission, opening new ways of seeing, valuing, and experiencing artistic excellence within a global context.”

Grounded in Ghanaian contemporary perspectives and wider Pan-African discourse, the programme invites regional and international audiences into a shared space of reflection and exchange. By amplifying African voices within the Gulf's evolving cultural landscape, Ade'nnsãda! Where Night Never Falls... advances a more inclusive and expansive dialogue around artistic excellence and global cultural production.

