Trump Says Republicans should “Nationalize” Voting in Some States
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump suggested that the Republican Party should push to “nationalize” voting procedures in certain states, claiming that non citizens are improperly taking part in elections and distorting outcomes.
In a podcast interview released Monday with former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, Trump argued that the GOP might not win future elections unless undocumented immigrants are removed from the country. “These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally,” he said, expressing surprise that Republicans are not addressing the issue more forcefully.
Trump called for his party to take action on voting rules, saying, “The Republicans should say: ‘we want to take over, we should take over the voting in at least… 15 places, the Republicans ought to nationalize the voting’,” though he did not offer further details.
When a major US broadcaster asked the White House to clarify Trump’s meaning, a spokesperson pointed to his support for uniform requirements such as photo ID for voters and stricter limits on mail in ballots that don’t require an excuse.
Trump also repeated claims that some states ran “crooked” vote counts in the 2024 election, and again asserted—without evidence—that he was the true winner of the 2020 election.
During Trump’s reelection campaign, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk similarly suggested that illegal immigration was being used to influence election results in key battleground states. He claimed Democrats were expediting citizenship for undocumented immigrants and then moving them into swing states as a “surefire way to win every election.”
Illegal immigration remains a central issue in Trump’s campaign and a point of heated debate across the United States. His tough stance on immigration has drawn renewed protests following public outrage over the deaths of two US citizens in a law enforcement shooting in Minnesota last month.
