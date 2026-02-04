Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Distribution Policy For Ringkjøbing Landbobank


2026-02-04 01:16:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date 4 February 2026

Distribution policy for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The bank's board of directors has today adopted the following updated distribution policy:

Effective from the financial year 2026, the bank's distribution policy is based on the following principles:

  • The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank aims for an annual base distribution of 40% of the year's profit. The distribution may take the form of a combination of dividends and share buybacks. The bank seeks to ensure a stable dividend over time.
  • In addition, the bank may carry out extraordinary distributions in the form of share buybacks. Such distributions may take place when the board of directors has conducted an overall assessment of the bank's capital position and capital objectives, as well as the management's growth expectations.

Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank


John Fisker
CEO

Attachment

  • Distribution policy 2026

MENAFN04022026004107003653ID1110692843



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search