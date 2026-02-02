Opus Genetics To Participate In Upcoming Medical And Industry Conferences In February 2026
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in several leading ophthalmology and industry conferences.Collaborative Community on Ophthalmic Innovation (CCOI)
- Topic: Opus Genetics leadership will participate in discussions focused on emerging treatment approaches and clinical insights in retinal disease. Date: February 3-4, 2026 Location: Hong Kong
- Topic: The Company will engage with the global ophthalmology community to discuss advances in gene therapy and evolving strategies for treating inherited retinal disorders. Date: February 5-8, 2026 Location: Hong Kong
- Title: Building scalable viral vector manufacturing models Speaker: Chris Ernst, Chief Technology Officer, Opus Genetics Date/Time: February 11, 2026, 10:30 – 11:00 AM PT Location: San Diego, CA
- Title: Preliminary Results from Sentinel Patient in a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Study of OPGx-BEST1 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of BVMD and ARB Due to BEST1 Mutations Presenter: Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, School of Medicine, OHSU Casey Eye Institute Date/Time: February 27, 2026, 7:15 – 7:20 AM PT Location: San Diego, CA
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, CNGB1, RDH12, NMNAT1, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, an approved small-molecule therapy for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with additional potential indications in presbyopia and low-light visual disturbances following keratorefractive surgery. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
...
Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
...
Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment