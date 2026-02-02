Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DIS Stock Gains Pre-Market After Q1 Beat, Despite Profit Strain In Entertainment Unit


2026-02-02 08:12:58
The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced on Monday that it recorded a 5% year-on-year growth in revenue to $26 billion for the first-quarter fiscal 2026, exceeding the analysts' consensus estimate of $25.59 billion, according to Fiscal AI data. 

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, narrowed YoY but beat the Street consensus of $1.58. Disney's entertainment arm posted a 7% YoY revenue uplift, but rising costs for programming, production and marketing outpaced gains, dragging operating profit down to around $1.1 billion. 

Disney's experiences division delivered standout performance, generating approximately $10.0 billion in revenue and nearly $3.3 billion in segment profit. 

Disney's stock< traded over 3% higher in Monday's premarket. 

