DIS Stock Gains Pre-Market After Q1 Beat, Despite Profit Strain In Entertainment Unit
The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced on Monday that it recorded a 5% year-on-year growth in revenue to $26 billion for the first-quarter fiscal 2026, exceeding the analysts' consensus estimate of $25.59 billion, according to Fiscal AI data.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, narrowed YoY but beat the Street consensus of $1.58. Disney's entertainment arm posted a 7% YoY revenue uplift, but rising costs for programming, production and marketing outpaced gains, dragging operating profit down to around $1.1 billion.
Disney's experiences division delivered standout performance, generating approximately $10.0 billion in revenue and nearly $3.3 billion in segment profit.
Disney's stock< traded over 3% higher in Monday's premarket.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment