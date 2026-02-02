403
Brazil's Medical Education Crisis: 13,000 Soon-To-Be Doctors Can't Pass A Basic Competency Test
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil runs the largest universal public healthcare system on Earth. It serves over 200 million people across a territory the size of the continental United States, reaching remote Amazon river communities by boat and isolated northeastern towns by air.
No other country of comparable size has ever attempted anything like it. But that system depends on one thing above all: enough competent doctors to staff it.
In October 2025, Brazil did something it had never done before - it gave every graduating medical student in the country the same standardized exam.
When the results came out in January, the country learned that 107 of its 351 medical programs had failed, with nearly 14,000 students at schools where most graduates could not demonstrate basic clinical knowledge.
Rapid Medical School Expansion Reduces Quality
How this happened is a story about good intentions gone wrong. Facing a severe doctor shortage - wealthy São Paulo has four physicians per thousand people, while Amazonian states have fewer than one - the government in 2013 opened the door for new medical schools, especially in underserved areas.
Private companies rushed in. Brazil went from 143 medical schools to 448 in two decades. Over 90 percent of new seats were private, many at for-profit institutions charging families up to $2,500 a month in a country where minimum wage is $313.
Schools opened in towns without teaching hospitals. Quality oversight was minimal. The exam exposed a bitter irony: the most expensive programs often produced the worst results.
Federal public universities, which are free and highly competitive, posted proficiency rates above 83 percent. For-profit private schools - now training the largest share of new doctors - managed only 57 percent.
The political response has fractured along familiar lines. The Lula government wants the Education Ministry to turn the exam into a licensing requirement.
The Federal Council of Medicine, backed by conservative senators, is pushing a separate bar-exam model it would control.
Left-leaning critics call that corporatism disguised as quality control; the medical establishment says only an independent body can keep patients safe from an industry the government itself failed to regulate.
Eight programs have been suspended. Dozens face mandatory enrollment cuts. The private university lobby tried twice in court to suppress the results. Both attempts failed.
But here is the fact that concentrates the mind: under Brazilian law, a medical diploma is all you need to practice. No licensing exam exists. Every one of those 14,000 graduates can register and start treating patients tomorrow.
For any country wrestling with doctor shortages, aging populations, or the privatization of professional education, Brazil's experience carries an unmistakable warning: training more doctors means nothing if you do not ask how well they are trained.
Brazil's first national medical competency exam revealed that nearly 14,000 graduating doctors come from schools rated critically deficient - and under current law, all of them can start seeing patients with just a diploma.
The country tripled its medical schools in twenty years by letting private companies open programs with little oversight, creating a system where the most expensive degrees often produce the least competent doctors.
The fallout has split the political establishment: the left wants the government to control doctor licensing, the right wants an independent bar-exam model - and Congress must now decide before the next class graduates.
