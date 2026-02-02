KBR To Hold Fourth Quarter And FY 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results on February 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2025 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at kbr. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1 866 813 9403, passcode: 304270.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

...

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

...