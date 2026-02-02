Jordan Signs First Agreement To Explore Helium Gas In Dead Sea Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan on Monday signed its first agreement dedicated to the exploration of helium gas, concluding a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and UK-based Hotspur Helium to carry out exploration activities in the Dead Sea region.The MoU, covering an initial two-year exploration period, was signed by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh and Hotspur Helium Chairman Lord George Percy.Al-Kharabsheh said the agreement opens a new track in Jordan's mining sector and reflects the government's focus on exploiting natural resources with high added value, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision. He noted that helium is witnessing strong global demand due to its essential use in artificial intelligence applications, medical technologies, semiconductor manufacturing, and other advanced industries.He said the company has submitted a two-year work programme that includes exploration and assessment activities, adding that a concession agreement would be considered if the results confirm commercial feasibility.Al-Kharabsheh also said helium was recently added to Jordanian legislation as a strategic mineral, after not previously being covered under existing laws, requiring its exploitation to be governed by a dedicated legal framework following the exploration phase.In addition, the ministry will examine with the company the feasibility of utilizing geothermal energy in the Dead Sea area, particularly given the presence of multiple hot springs.Percy said Hotspur Helium views Jordan as a promising location for helium development, describing the gas as indispensable to a range of high-growth global industries, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, and space technologies.He said the company's objective is to produce helium as a standalone commodity, separate from oil and gas, enabling its export for use in MRI equipment, semiconductor manufacturing, and other precision industries worldwide.Under the MoU, Hotspur Helium will carry out geophysical surveys and advanced field studies, including geological mapping of potential gas reservoirs and economic feasibility assessments, alongside knowledge transfer and training of Jordanian professionals in rare-gas exploration technologies.The project is expected to support the national economy by introducing a new high-value resource, strengthening export potential, and creating specialized employment opportunities in geology and engineering.The agreement follows Cabinet approval last November as part of the government's strategy to develop Jordan's natural resources. Helium prices significantly exceed those of natural gas due to its scarcity and its use in cooling systems and precision industries.