Uzbekistan Seeks Deeper Cooperation On Govtech With Finland And Estonia
The discussions were held during the meeting between Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and representatives of Finland's HAUS Institute of Public Management and Estonia's ESTDEV (Estonian Centre for International Development).
The meeting focused on accelerating the digitalization of public services, building integrated e-government systems, strengthening secure data exchange mechanisms, and advancing digital identity solutions and GovTech ecosystems in Uzbekistan.
Special attention was also given to simplifying public service delivery, expanding citizen-oriented digital services, and further accelerating digital transformation across the public sector.--
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