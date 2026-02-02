Russian Troops Shell Chernihiv Region More Than 50 Times In 24 Hours, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region with Geran UAVs, FPV drones, and mortars. There were 56 shellings and 83 explosions,” Chaus said.

According to him, FPV drone strikes set a civilian car on fire in Semenivka, and windows in several houses were damaged in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi. In another village, a UAV strike damaged a warehouse belonging to a closed enterprise.

A drone attack in a village in the Chernihiv district damaged another house.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 28, Russian troops shelled communications, energy, and transport facilities, as well as a critical infrastructure enterprise in four districts of the Chernihiv region.

