Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Bangladesh Corruption Cases

MENAFN - Live Mint) A special court in Bangladesh on Sunday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to a total of 10 years in prison in two separate corruption cases linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of government land under the Purbachal New Town project.

The verdicts were delivered by Dhaka Special Judge Court-4, which found Hasina guilty of abusing her position in connection with the allotment of a 20-katha plot in the capital. She received five years' imprisonment in each case, to be served consecutively.

UK MP Tulip Siddiq and other Hasina family members convicted

In the same ruling, the court sentenced Tulip Siddiq, a British Member of Parliament and niece of Sheikh Hasina, to four years in prison - two years in each case. Tulip Siddiq is the daughter of former Dhaka University professor Shafique Ahmed Siddiq and Sheikh Rehana, Hasina's sister, who gained political asylum in the UK as a teenager.

Azmina Siddiq was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment in one of the cases, while Sheikh Hasina's son, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, also known as Bobby, received a seven-year sentence.

The judgments were pronounced by Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

Cases stem from Purbachal New Town land allocations

The prosecutions relate to allegations that senior political figures abused their authority to secure residential plots under the Purbachal New Tow government housing project.

One case concerned the alleged irregular allocation of a 20-katha plot, while the other involved a separate allotment of a 10-katha plot. According to court records, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed both cases on 13 January 2025, initially naming 16 accused in each matter.

Following investigations, the ACC submitted charge sheets on 10 March 2025, expanding the list of accused to 18 individuals in both cases.

Lengthy trial and witness testimony

The court concluded the recording of testimonies in early January this year, after hearing evidence from a total of 31 witnesses. The investigation officer and ACC Assistant Director, Afnan Jannat Keya, appeared as the final prosecution witness and was subsequently cross-examined by the defence.

In one of the cases, the court framed formal charges on 31 July 2025, ordering the commencement of trial proceedings. Dates for pronouncement of judgments in both matters were fixed earlier this year, culminating in Sunday's verdicts.

Political backdrop: Hasina's ouster and interim government

The convictions come against the backdrop of dramatic political changes in Bangladesh. In July 2024, a student-led uprising swept across the country, triggering widespread unrest. On 5 August 2024, Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh and sought refuge in India.

Following her departure, an interim administration was established under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The interim government subsequently initiated a series of legal actions against Hasina, former cabinet members, and leaders and activists associated with the Awami League.