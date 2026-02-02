403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Newly Appointed Ministers Take Constitutional Oath Before Kuwait Amir
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace on Monday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who presented their highnesses with the newly appointed ministers.
The Ministers took the constitutional oath on occasion of their appointments; Osama Khaled Boodai swore in as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Reem Ghazi Al-Fulaij as Minister of State for Development and Sustainability Affairs.
As for Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma he took the oath to become Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs, Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq swore in as Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Dr. Yaqoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Refaei as Minister of Finance.
Attending the ceremony were First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah, and top Amiri Diwan officials. (end)
aai
The Ministers took the constitutional oath on occasion of their appointments; Osama Khaled Boodai swore in as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Reem Ghazi Al-Fulaij as Minister of State for Development and Sustainability Affairs.
As for Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma he took the oath to become Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs, Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq swore in as Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Dr. Yaqoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Refaei as Minister of Finance.
Attending the ceremony were First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah, and top Amiri Diwan officials. (end)
aai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment