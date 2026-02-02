403
China Denounces US Coercive Detentions of Corporate Employees
(MENAFN) China launched a sharp rebuke against the United States on Monday, condemning what Beijing described as unjustified treatment of Chinese corporate employees at U.S. entry points, characterizing American enforcement tactics as aggressive and heavy-handed.
During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian accused U.S. law enforcement of systematically targeting workers from Chinese firms with excessive scrutiny and forced removals.
American authorities have repeatedly subjected staff from Chinese businesses to "prolonged and unjustified interrogations, detentions, and deportations upon entry into the US," Lin told journalists.
The spokesman criticized the approach taken by U.S. enforcement personnel as overly aggressive. "Their enforcement methods have been rough and coercive, seriously infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and gravely undermining the normal atmosphere of business exchanges, cooperation, and people-to-people interactions between the two countries," Lin added.
Lin further argued that such actions directly violate commitments made when top leaders from both nations met on the Korean peninsula last year, specifically agreements focused on enhancing economic and commercial collaboration.
"China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to this," Lin said.
The allegations mark another flashpoint in already strained U.S.-China relations, with Beijing signaling potential diplomatic consequences over what it views as discriminatory enforcement practices.
