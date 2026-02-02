Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Training Plane Crash Leaves Three Dead in Russia's Orenburg

2026-02-02 06:13:04
(MENAFN) Three individuals perished following a training aircraft crash in Russia's Orenburg region Monday, the Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed.

The Diamond DA aircraft, operated by the St. Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation, was executing a training mission near the city of Orsk when it plummeted with an instructor and two cadets aboard, all of whom died, the ministry disclosed in a statement.

"A training aircraft crashed in the Orenburg region. The crash was reported in the village of Dzhanatalap, Orsk. The aircraft was on a training flight. When rescuers from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry arrived at the scene, there was no fire. Unfortunately, three people were killed," the statement said.

Regional authorities will extend support to the families of the victims, according to the press service of the Orenburg governor and regional government.

Recovery operations remained underway at the crash location, with officials confirming no fire had erupted.

The ministry withheld preliminary details regarding the potential cause of the crash.

