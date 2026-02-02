Hyundai Motor India's Q3 Profit Rises 6.3 Pc To Rs 1,234 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited on Monday reported a solid performance in the third quarter (Q3) of FY26, with its consolidated net profit rising 6.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,234.4 crore.

The growth was supported by steady demand in the domestic market, strong export numbers and higher sales during the festive season, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 8 percent compared to last year to Rs 17,973.5 crore.

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA rising 7.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,018.3 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 11.2 percent, remaining broadly stable compared to the same period last financial year.

The company said domestic demand during the quarter benefited from GST 2.0-related advantages and festive-season momentum.

Wholesale volumes rose 5 per cent sequentially, supported by strong retail sales across key models.

Exports played an important role in overall growth, with export volumes jumping 21 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter.

Exports contributed around 25 per cent to Hyundai Motor India's total sales during the period.

On the product front, the Creta once again emerged as a key growth driver. The SUV reclaimed its position as India's best-selling SUV and achieved its highest-ever annual sales of more than 2 lakh units in calendar year 2025.

The newly launched Venue also saw healthy demand, with nearly 80,000 bookings so far. The company said first-time buyers accounted for 48 per cent of the total bookings for the model.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Hyundai Motor India reported EBITDA of Rs 6,632.5 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.3 per cent.

EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8 per cent despite higher costs related to capacity stabilisation and commodity prices. Net profit for the nine-month period rose to Rs 4,175.9 crore.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the company delivered healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability during the quarter.

He added that an improved sales mix and disciplined cost management helped support margins on a year-to-date basis.

Garg also highlighted strong sales in January 2026 as a positive sign for the rest of the financial year.