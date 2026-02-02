Maha Shivratri 2026: Correct Date, Auspicious Time And Complete Puja Vidhi Inside

Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun. This year, confusion surrounds whether it's on February 15 or 16-here's the correct date and celebration details for 2026.

There's confusion about the Maha Shivratri date this time. If you're wondering if it's on Feb 15 or 16, we'll clear it up. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, Feb 15.

According to Drik Panchang, Chaturdashi tithi starts at 5:04 PM on Feb 15 and ends at 5:34 PM on Feb 16. Since midnight puja is auspicious, Maha Shivratri will be on Sunday, Feb 15.



Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:04 PM on Feb 15, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:34 PM on Feb 16, 2026 Maha Shivratri Vrat Parana time is from 6:33 AM to 3:10 PM on Feb 16.



First Prahar Puja Time - 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 16

Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM, Feb 16 Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM, Feb 16



Take a vow of fasting after bathing and praying in the morning.

Bathe again in the evening before puja or visiting a temple.

Worship Lord Shiva in all four prahars. Perform Abhishek of the Shivling with Panchamrit.

Keep a lamp lit all night and worship Lord Shiva with a sandalwood tilak.

Offer belpatra, bhang, datura, fruits, and sweets to Lord Shiva during the puja.

Chant“Om Namah Shivaya” and“Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya” mantras. Break the fast the next day after sunrise and bathing.