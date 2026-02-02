Strong Results For QMMF Team At Hail Baja

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) enjoyed an outstanding performance at the Hail Baja, with its drivers delivering strong results across multiple categories.

Mohammed Al Marri secured 1st place in the SSV category as part of the Middle East Baja Championship, while Abdulaziz Al Kuwari claimed an impressive 2nd place in the T3 category of the Baja World Cup.

Nouef Al Sowaidi added to the success with a 3rd place finish in T3 within the Middle East Baja Championship.

Adding to the team's achievements, Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah took 1st place overall, marking his third international victory in just one month, further underlining Qatar's strong presence on the international off-road scene.

The team now turns its focus to the next challenge on the calendar: the Jordan International Baja