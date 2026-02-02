Doha Festival City To Welcome Primark

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reinforcing its role as the first destination to bring global brands to Qatar, Doha Festival City has announced the first-to-market opening of Primark later in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country's retail landscape.

Delivered in partnership with Alshaya Group, Primark's Qatar debut underscores Doha Festival City's long-standing role as Doha's destination for coveted global trends, achieved through attracting internationally recognised brands and serving as the gateway of choice for retailers entering the Qatari market

The opening builds on Doha Festival City's proven ability to convert brand demand into sustained footfall, loyalty and long-term value.

Primark will open its first and largest store in Qatar at Doha Festival City, spanning three levels, firmly positioning it as a key anchor within the mall's fashion portfolio.

Mohamed ElSharkawy, Associate Director – Malls Leasing at Doha Festival City, said,“The introduction of Primark to Qatar through Doha Festival City reflects our long-term strategy to attract first-to-market global brands that add scale, relevance and sustained value to the retail landscape. Our partnership with Alshaya Group builds on a proven track record of delivering successful international entries, while reinforcing Doha Festival City's position as the preferred destination for global retailers seeking confident, high-impact market entry into Qatar.”