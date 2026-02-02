Emerald Resources And LVC Global Holdings Merge To Create Emerald Global Resources (EGR), A New Abu Dhabiheadquartered Natural-Resource Platform

Emerald Resources, the energy, mining, and commodities subsidiary of Emerald Group ( ), and LVC Global Holdings have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their operations, forming Emerald Global Resources (EGR)-a next-generation natural-resource platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The merger unites Emerald Resources' international footprint with LVC Global's Africa-focused asset acquisition and deal-origination capabilities, creating a fully integrated Pan-African platform focused on metals, minerals, oil and gas, and integrated resource logistics.

EGR is structured to attract global institutional capital-including private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals-seeking scalable, de-risked exposure to high-quality natural-resource assets across the Global South.

“This merger creates an execution-driven platform that global investors have been waiting for,” said C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings.“EGR brings together institutional scale, sector expertise, and deep local access.”

“EGR positions us to build a world-class natural-resources enterprise headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with the capacity to scale across Africa's most strategic markets,” added N'Gunu Tiny, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Emerald Group.

EGR will integrate upstream asset acquisition, midstream logistics solutions, and commodity commercialization under a unified governance framework designed to meet the expectations of multinational investors.

Emerald Global Resources is expected to commence operations at once following regulatory and corporate approvals.

About LVC Global Holdings:

LVC Global Holdings is a natural-resources asset acquisition and deal-origination platform founded in Washington, D.C. and headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a point of presence in London. The firm focuses on optimizing and monetizing metals, minerals, and energy assets across emerging and frontier markets, leveraging extensive sector expertise and networks across both public and private sectors.

About Emerald Group:

Emerald Group is a global diversified investment conglomerate headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with core verticals spanning finance and investment, energy and natural resources, and media and communications. The Group maintains offices in the UAE, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Angola, South Africa, and China.