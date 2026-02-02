403
Turkey Strongly Denounces Israeli Attacks, Ceasefire Violations in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip and its repeated violations of the ceasefire, warning that such actions undermine international efforts to restore peace and stability.
In an official statement, the ministry said, “strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israel today against the Gaza Strip and its continued violations of the cease-fire.” It emphasized that the strikes come at a critical time when the peace process in Gaza is entering a new phase and cautioned that the attacks threaten ongoing international efforts to establish calm in the territory. The statement added that the events illustrate Israel’s reluctance to achieve peace in the region.
“We reiterate that Israel must be made to comply with all provisions of the Peace Plan adopted by UN Security Council resolutions, foremost the preservation of the cease-fire and the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the ministry said.
The statement also highlighted the importance of the international community taking responsibility for advancing the peace process. Since the ceasefire took effect in early October, Israeli actions have resulted in more than 524 Palestinian deaths, including 37 killed in attacks across Gaza in the last 24 hours.
