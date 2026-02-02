Shabana Azmi Treats With A Throwback Couple Pic With Javed Akhtar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has been married to celebrated screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar for decades now.

Shabana stays on top of her social media game and keeps updating netizens with glimpses of her life, which often includes her dear husband. In her latest post as well, she treated her InstaFam with a throwback picture.

Both Shabana and Javed Akhtar were seen facing the camera with a smile on their faces.

While Shabana looked graceful in a red saree, paired with a traditional Himachali cap, the writer accompanied her in a classic black kurta look.

The veteran actress also added the "Home In My Heart" track by Oliver Max as the background score.

For those who do not know, Shabana and Javed Akhtar first met at Shabana's father's, the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi's residence. When they met, Javed Akhtar was already married to his first wife, Honey Irani, and was also a father to two kids -Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Shabana's family was reportedly initially against their daughter marrying the writer; however, the couple tied the knot in 1984.

In December last year, Shabana and Javed Akhtar celebrated 41 years of marital bliss. Commemorating the special occasion, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted a sweet couple pic where she is seen lovingly looking into her husband's eyes as she talked to him.

Javed Akhtar, on the other hand, was captured listening to his ladylove with a smile on his face.

Shabana noted that looking at your partner with love even after 4 decades of marriage is nothing short of a blessing.

"To be able to look at each other with such tenderness after 41 years of marriage says it all..Happy Anniversary Jadu," Shabana captioned the post.

Shabana and Javed Akhtar are often seen enjoying a gala time in each other's company, with their friends and family members joining them from time to time.