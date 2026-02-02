Qatar-Sweden Tech Ties Deepen In Parallel With Diplomatic Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sweden's growing footprint at Web Summit Qatar increasingly mirrors the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Stockholm and Doha. Since the inaugural edition in 2024, Sweden has maintained a strong and expanding presence at the summit, evolving from a life sciences–focused delegation to a more broad-based representation of startups and scale-ups across multiple sectors.

The Peninsula spoke to Swedish Ambassador to Qatar, H E Gautam Bhattacharyya, along with members of the visiting Swedish delegation, on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026, to explore how this sustained engagement reflects the broader trajectory of Sweden–Qatar relations and collaboration in innovation and technology.

Ambassador Bhattacharyya said that Sweden's consistent and expanding participation at Web Summit Qatar since its launch in 2024 reflects a broader acceleration in bilateral engagement between the two countries.

“Sweden and Swedish companies have been part of Web Summit Qatar ever since the start in 2024, 2025, and now 2026 and just by the number of companies, it's actually increasing every year,” the ambassador said.“That, in itself, is one clear sign of success.”

However, he stressed that the summit should be viewed within a wider diplomatic context.“Our participation in Web Summit Qatar reflects the wider relationship and how it has been progressing,” he said, pointing to a series of high-level visits over the same period, including Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit to Sweden in September 2024 and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's working visit to Stockholm in January this year.

“It is striking that this very intensive diplomatic engagement has taken place during the same timeframe as the Web Summits,” Ambassador Bhattacharyya said.“In that sense, the summit has evolved in parallel with the strengthening of Sweden–Qatar relations.”

He highlighted how Sweden's delegations have also matured over the years.“In 2024, we had a life sciences-focused delegation. In 2025, it became more broad-based with startups across sectors, and that was also the year when the first Swedish startup signed an MoU with a Qatari company,” he said.

“Now in 2026, some companies are returning while many are new, and I am quite hopeful that we will see concrete outcomes this year as well.”

Beyond the summit itself, Ambassador Bhattacharyya pointed to growing institutional engagement.“We have seen visits by the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council, Qatar Investment Authority, and by several Qatari government entities to Sweden,” he said.“Technology has been at the centre of these exchanges.”

“The major outcome so far is that the two ecosystems have become much more comfortable with each other,” he added.“The channels are open, contacts are regular, and now is the time to start reaping the results.”

That sentiment was echoed by Maria Olofsson, Vice President of Ignite Sweden and head of the Swedish delegation, which includes nine startups and scale-ups this year.“It's really important to show up every year,” Olofsson said.“Relationships are built over time, and each year strengthens them. This year, we already have strong foundations, and that can lead to even more fruitful collaborations.”

She described Qatar as an increasingly attractive destination for Swedish startups seeking to expand beyond Europe.“It's a small but very strong market, and we see values and culture that align well with Sweden,” she said.“There's also a clear alignment in focus areas, including health tech, clean tech, and deep tech based on research.”

Olofsson praised the format of Web Summit Qatar, particularly its emphasis on meaningful interaction.“In Sweden, we have a word 'lagom' meaning just the right size,” she said.

“That's exactly how it feels like, especially the Corporate Innovation Summit (part of the Web Summit Qatar). You actually have time to talk, to sit in roundtables, and build real connections.”

VC Lead at Scania Venture Capital, Jessica Persson is returning for the Web Summit Qatar 2026 and she said it marks a shift from exploration to long-term commitment.“Last year was about getting to know the players,” she said.“This year is about choosing partners and building long-term collaborations that can last for generations.”

She emphasised the importance of ecosystem-building rather than isolated investments.“To make a startup ecosystem work, you need universities, capital, and industrial partners working together,” Persson said.“Qatar offers a unique opportunity to bring all three together.”

Persson said Web Summit Qatar has become a must-attend event for Scania VC.“Web Summit Qatar is the only one among all the Web Summits that I personally attend,” she said.“Everyone is here, it's efficient, and the corporate innovation focus is exceptional. In this region, Doha events are our favourite.”

First-time attendee, CEO of Swedish sustainable transport scale-up Elonroad, Karin Ebbinghaus said Qatar's ambition and infrastructure make it a compelling market.“This region is a beacon for transition,” she said.“Sustainable mobility is about resilience, logistics, and connecting people and Qatar is investing heavily in exactly that.”

Reflecting on her early experience, Ebbinghaus added,“The openness and willingness to connect here is remarkable. The most important thing I want to take home is relationships that I can keep cultivating with the intention of coming back.”