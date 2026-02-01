Dubai Police Warn Residents Of Growing Fake Part-Time Remote Job Offers

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 2:11 PM



By: Laraib Anwer



Dubai Police issued a warning to residents about growing fake part-time remote job offers on Sunday, February 1.

The authority broke down how the scam takes place, usually stemming from scammers exploiting people's desire to improve their income by promoting non-existent job opportunities through social media platforms and messaging applications.

These offers often promise quick earnings in return for simple online tasks. Victims are then asked to pay registration or account activation fees, transfer money, or share personal and banking details.

In some cases, fraudsters misuse victims' bank accounts in suspicious or illegal activities without their knowledge, exposing them to potential legal consequences.

As part of the 'Beware of fraud' campaign, the authority highlighted how legitimate employers never charge fees for recruitment and urged the public to verify the credibility of any remote job offer before engaging.

Residents have been advised to:



Avoid sharing personal or banking information with unverified parties.

Never transfer money in exchange for employment. Deal only with officially recognised and trusted institutions.

Dubai Police also called on the public to report any suspected fraud immediately through the eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.



