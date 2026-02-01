Dubai Police Take Part In Haq Al Laila Celebrations With People Of Determination

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 2:14 PM UPDATED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 2:33 PM



By: Supreeta Balasubramanian



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The event features a special participation by students from Hemaya Schools for Education, who performed traditional folk dances

Dubai Police took part in the Haq Al Laila celebrations organised by the Dubai Club for People of Determination on Saturday, marking the approach of the mid Shaaban night.

The event was held in a festive heritage atmosphere that reflected the values of tolerance, generosity, and social solidarity.

The celebrations were attended by Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, and Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Member of the People of Determination Empowerment Council. A large number of club members and children were also present and enjoyed the activities, gifts, and accompanying entertainment.

This comes as a part of the Season of Wulfa initiative that aims at strengthening social inclusion and empowering people of determination.

The event featured a special participation by students from Hemaya Schools for Education, who performed traditional folk dances.

The initiative also aims to promote the values of tolerance, giving, and community cohesion. This is achieved by enabling people of determination to engage in cultural and social occasions in an inclusive and welcoming environment.



