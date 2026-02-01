Dubai's RTA To Auction 300 Premium Vehicle Number Plates On Feb 9

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 2:39 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



To take part, bidders must submit a security cheque of Dh5,000 payable to the RTA, along with a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to offer 300 premium number plates for private and classic vehicles, as well as motorcycles, in its 82nd online auction. The collection includes 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-digit combinations, giving vehicle owners a chance to secure distinctive and memorable plates.

The licence plate auction will feature numbers under the codes H, I, K, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z, catering to both private and classic vehicle categories.

Registration for the auction opens on Monday (February 2), with bidding starting a week later on Monday (February 9). The online auction will run for seven days only, and all sales will be subject to a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT). Only customers holding a traffic file in Dubai are eligible to participate.

How to participate in the auction

To take part, bidders must submit a security cheque of Dh5,000 payable to the RTA, along with a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120. Registration can be completed at the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira, or online via the RTA website using a credit card.

How bidders can pay

Successful bidders are required to pay the full amount within 10 working days after the auction closes. Payments can be made at authorised service centres, with cash accepted for amounts up to Dh50,000 and manager's cheque or credit card for amounts exceeding Dh50,000. Payments are also accepted at Customer Happiness Centres or online through the RTA website.



